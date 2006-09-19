Hello everyone!

I've been having a intermittent problem with the ATC on FSX:SE for a little while now.

After creating a IFR flight plan (either in FSX or Plan-G) and entering a cruise FL (say FL320), the ATC will ask me to climb above that when I reach my desired altitude, usually more than 10,000!

I've checked the flight plan XML and everything seems fine with the cruise altitude, and there doesn't seem to be a pattern such as a/c or specific routes.

When I cancel the IFR clearance and try and load the flight again through the planner, FSX usually freezes and crashes to the desktop.

I remember having the exact same problem with the boxed FSX Acceleration a few years back without finding out what caused it.

I'd appreciate any help on this matter since I rarely have the time to fly nowadays and the stock ATC is basically my only option.


Thanks!


My setup is as follows:

Win10 Pro English
FSX:SE
Rex Skyforce 3D
AS2016
Pilots NG Mesh
Orbx Global, FTX Vector, LC Europe