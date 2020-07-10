Thread: Requiem for a fighter pilot..

I hope this is the right forum for this. Old timers here may remember Jesse Callahan.
Requiem for a Fighter Pilot
Jesse Callahan passed away this morning. He was 98 years old. He was a fighter pilot. He flew P-47 Thunderbolts and P-51 Mustangs over Germany during World War II. After the war he transitioned into transports and flew C-97s from California to Japan. At Hamilton Air Force Base he flew C-119s. When he was stationed at Davis Monthan Air Force Base in Arizona he would drive up to the Grand Canyon on some long week-ends and fly the Ford Trimotor sight seeing airplane. He was also a flight simmer.
While Jesse was short in stature he was quite a man. And he was my friend.
After retiring from the Air Force Jesse began a second career at NASA. For a time he owned a Mooney which he used to commute to work at the Goddard Space Lab in Maryland from his home in Roanoke Virginia.
Jesse and I became acquainted through flight simming. We were frequent contributors to the old Hangar Talk forum at Flightsim.com. Some of you old timers might recall Jesse and might still be flying Jessie’s C97 (tail number 92607) in FS9 or FSX. I know I am. Dave McQueen did repaints for both versions.
Jessie and I first met face to face at a Confederate Air Force air show in Midland Texas. The following year he sponsored me for membership. We met annually in Midland at the air show for a few years.
We both traveled by automobile cross country during those years. I would make sure my route took me through Jasper Texas where I would be Jesse’s guest in his home for a couple of days. Likewise he would make sure his route took him through Roswell New Mexico and he would be a guest in my home for a couple of days. I remember the immaculate old yellow Buick he was very proud of.
His wife Lue passed away several years ago and at age 94 or so Jesse re-married a woman named Gail.
His blouse sported command pilot wings, seven rows of ribbons, and jump wings. Not bad for one of the last flying sergeants.
Jesse’s was a life well lived. He was a pilot’s pilot and he was one of the great Americans from the greatest generation.
The world will be a bit less colorful without Jesse Callahan. Rest in peace my friend.
Noel
