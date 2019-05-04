Thread: It’s the little things that matter

Hi Glen, glad the sim has been working well for you. Same here
Maybe they will add the ability to change aircraft at some point, without having to go to the main menu or use developer mode. Afterall, you could do that in all the previous sims.
As for your landing gear.. have you checked to make sure you don’t have more than one key/button/controller set up to do it? I’d go into the control settings page and search for “gear” - maybe you’ve got a duplicate assignment.
Another thing... the button/key that you use.. is it set to toggle gear up/down? If so, try setting two keys.. one for up and the other for down. Maybe allocate a couple of buttons on your controller?
I am fortunate to have the Honeycomb Bravo.. which actually includes a landing gear lever (which even lights up red/green!) this is effective two buttons.
Prior to getting this, I even made my own lever of sorts.. a metal toggle switch.. again using one position for up & the other for down, rather than toggle up/down.
Regards
Steve
Intel I9-10900K - Gigabyte Z490 Vision G - 64Gb DDR4 - Gigabyte RTX2080ti - 3x 43” Panasonic 4k TVs
Corsair HXi series 1000W 80+ Platinum PSU - 1x500gb & 1x1TB M.2 SSDs. - Reverb G2 VR Headset
Bookmarks