Thread: It’s the little things that matter

It's the little things that matter

    It's the little things that matter

    I tried to post this on "SWITCHING AIRCRAFT" but the thread is closed.


    IT’S THE LITTLE THINGS THAT MATTER

    I have had very little to talk about lately.
    MSFS is running smoothly.
    So, I decided to keep my mouth shut and my eyes open to see what I can learn from flightsim.com.
    On several occasions I would read a post that I could use to better my flying ability.
    Many times I thought it would be nice to change planes without having to go back to the beginning.
    Then I read this article and gave it a try.
    It worked just fine.
    (I don’t want to hear from someone telling me that it is cheating)
    I said this before. It is the little things that mater. You add one little thing to another little thing and soon you will haves something big.
    From the looks of things there will many useful things to be had by turning on this developer thingie.

    Two birds with one stone.

    I have only a couple of issues that I have been toying with and I can’t decide if the problem is me or something else. (no big deal)
    Example: I have an issue with my beloved Baron 58.
    When on Final I like to hold off lowering the landing gear until around 4 or 5 hundred feet.
    From the ground it looks cool to see a plane coming in wheels up until the last minute.
    However I can’t do that because every once in a while the landing gear will attempt to lower but It slams shut and refuses to lower.
    No matter how much I fiddle with the assigned button #12, it some times will not lower.
    At 500 ft. I don’t have much time before I have to go around.
    I don’t seem to have this problem If I lower the gear during Base or sooner. (I’m not sure that this statement is true)
    The problem shows up on my other two planes (DA62, Bonanza) but not as often as the Baron.
    VFRguy
    Hi Glen, glad the sim has been working well for you. Same here
    Maybe they will add the ability to change aircraft at some point, without having to go to the main menu or use developer mode. Afterall, you could do that in all the previous sims.

    As for your landing gear.. have you checked to make sure you don’t have more than one key/button/controller set up to do it? I’d go into the control settings page and search for “gear” - maybe you’ve got a duplicate assignment.
    Another thing... the button/key that you use.. is it set to toggle gear up/down? If so, try setting two keys.. one for up and the other for down. Maybe allocate a couple of buttons on your controller?
    I am fortunate to have the Honeycomb Bravo.. which actually includes a landing gear lever (which even lights up red/green!) this is effective two buttons.
    Prior to getting this, I even made my own lever of sorts.. a metal toggle switch.. again using one position for up & the other for down, rather than toggle up/down.


