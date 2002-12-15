Just a post to replace the "last posted" thread in this forum. (Have had login probs due to forgotten pw, reset now.) Given my old but (was) good Hewlett Packard PC box with WinXP on it, has gone erratic. Have obtained friend's old unused laptop Dell Latitude E6500 that has Linux Ubuntu op sys, am now back online. Intend exploring trying getting FS2002 running on Ubuntu, following instructions in post in forum FS2004 "Install FS2004 on Ubuntu - it works! Here's how to do it." by Tigretto, 03-11-2021 10:15 PM.