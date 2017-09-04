Need help fixing FSX crashing on Win 10 64bit sys.
Here is my Event Log

Faulting application name: fsx.exe, version: 10.0.61637.0, time stamp: 0x46fadb14
Faulting module name: MMDevApi.dll, version: 10.0.19041.1023, time stamp: 0x6d4d3f93
Exception code: 0xc0000005
Fault offset: 0x00022027
Faulting process id: 0x18e4
Faulting application start time: 0x01d77b55717fb640
Faulting application path: F:\Program Files\Microsoft Games\Microsoft Flight Simulator X\fsx.exe
Faulting module path: C:\Windows\System32\MMDevApi.dll
Report Id: cf9d0dbf-38ba-4032-8307-de168283dbb9
Faulting package full name:
Faulting package-relative application ID: