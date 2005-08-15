Thread: MSFS Bridges and Waves

MSFS Bridges and Waves
Besides the third part bridges I have found and installed do you think MS will fix the bridges that look like dams. I remember FS9 not having bridges at all and they came up with a patch to add them. I also noticed the ocean waves at the shoeline not moving like the nice foam effect in FXS and FS9. I wish I knew more about adding scenery and effects I would add them myself.
Mike G.
