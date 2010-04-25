Thread: Can't Go to Vienna (LOWW), No Way, No How!

Results 1 to 2 of 2

Can't Go to Vienna (LOWW), No Way, No How!

    Mac6737
    Question Can't Go to Vienna (LOWW), No Way, No How!

    This is a new one. I've had troubles with CTDs off and on, but I've not previously had trouble when merely starting at a given airport (exception: the Geneva (LSGG) payware add-on, which doesn't work for me -- and others here).

    My wife and I are planning a post-covid junket to Vienna in September, so I'd thought I'd check it out from the air. But it turns out that entering LOWW as the flight origin crashes the sim to desk. Every time. Aircraft and weather seem to make no difference.

    Is there a fix? Are there known to be rogue airports in MSFS which always crash to desk?

    Thanks all,

    Mac6737
    g7rta
    Does it happen wherever at the airport you start off from? (any gate..ramp..etc)
    Just gone there myself and didn’t have a problem.. except that it’s raining heavily & in the middle of a thunderstorm, according to Flight Sim’s live weather anyway LOL

    Do you have any scenery addons that might be causing it?


    73 Steve
    Intel I9-10900K - Gigabyte Z490 Vision G - 64Gb DDR4 - Gigabyte RTX2080ti - 3x 43” Panasonic 4k TVs
    Corsair HXi series 1000W 80+ Platinum PSU - 1x500gb & 1x1TB M.2 SSDs. - Reverb G2 VR Headset
