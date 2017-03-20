I've been trying to update my AI flight plans using AIG flight plans and aircraft library. I've been trying to get FSPXAI models and told to purchase at SimMarket. No problem with that but when I go to SimMarket I see models for P3DV4V5 and told that they are not compatible with FSX. Now I'm wondering, where can I get the FSX models? Any ideas or help from anybody would be greatly appreciated.