Thread: Can I filter ancient posts?

Can I filter ancient posts?

    jssamp
    Can I filter ancient posts?

    I just saw an interesting message title about free books and almost replied before I noticed it was from 2010. Can I filter out posts beyond a certain date?
    Nels_Anderson
    Default

    Use the advanced search instead of the standard search.
