Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: windows microphone is not working

  1. Today, 04:53 AM #1
    donnabrown2813
    donnabrown2813 is offline Junior Member
    Join Date
    Jul 2021
    Posts
    1

    Default windows microphone is not working

    my windows microphone is not working
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 07:44 AM #2
    mrzippy's Avatar
    mrzippy
    mrzippy is online now Top Gun
    Join Date
    Jan 2012
    Location
    San Francisco, California
    Posts
    18,406

    Default

    https://support.microsoft.com/en-us/...5-336f35576011
    Mr Zippy Sent from my keyboard using "Whackamole", NudgeAKey + 2 Fingers

    No flight Sim installed until I get a new computer.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Front Headphone and Microphone Jacks
    By nigelgrant in forum PC Hardware, Video And Audio Help
    Replies: 3
    Last Post: 04-11-2005, 06:27 PM
  2. SB3 Do I really need a microphone
    By Reasoner in forum FS2004
    Replies: 13
    Last Post: 04-01-2005, 05:06 PM
  3. Can't enable microphone.
    By Flight407 in forum The Outer Marker
    Replies: 3
    Last Post: 12-20-2003, 10:44 PM
  4. talking to atc with microphone
    By tomdesmet in forum FS2002
    Replies: 8
    Last Post: 07-15-2003, 09:55 AM
  5. Keying Microphone in MSFS2002
    By boulderjamie in forum FS2002
    Replies: 8
    Last Post: 06-28-2002, 03:52 AM

Tags for this Thread

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules