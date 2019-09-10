Thread: Smoke Effect Issue Milton Shupes Loadstar.

Results 1 to 4 of 4

  Today, 12:13 PM
    pilotposer
    Smoke Effect Issue Milton Shupes Loadstar.

    Hello,
    Can someone tell me how to adjust the FS9 Milton Shupe Loadstar
    smoke effect. There is a huge ball of smoke that forms to the front of the
    plane and in flight remains well ahead of the plane in flight.
    Thank you
  Today, 12:16 PM
    tgibson_new
    Default

    To turn it off press the I key.

    To adjust it edit these lines in the aircraft.cfg file:

    [smokesystem]
    smoke.0 = 2.28587319243604, -37.4583333333333, 0, fx_smoke_w
    smoke.1 = 2.28587319243604, 37.4583333333333, 0, fx_smoke_w
    Tom Gibson

    CalClassic Propliner Page: http://www.calclassic.com
  Today, 12:23 PM
    ColR1948
    Default

    either do as Tom says or fly faster.

    Col.
  Today, 12:49 PM
    mrzippy
    Default

    Look in the aircraft.cfg for any water spray effects in the [effects] section and eliminate them.
    Mr Zippy

    No flight Sim installed until I get a new computer.
