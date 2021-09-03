Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Bognor Regis pier released for the UK.

  1. Today, 09:18 AM #1
    stinger2k2's Avatar
    stinger2k2
    stinger2k2 is offline Senior Member
    Join Date
    Mar 2005
    Location
    South Coast Uk
    Posts
    1,328

    Default Bognor Regis pier released for the UK.

    Hi all,

    Just a heads up on my latest release for UK scenery. Bognor Regis pier in Sussex, England.

    Available in the file library here at Flightsim.com as soon as the file upload has passed through
    the verification .

    Enjoy
    Stinger
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 10:18 AM #2
    g7rta's Avatar
    g7rta
    g7rta is online now Senior Member
    Join Date
    Mar 2005
    Location
    Bradford, West Yorkshire. UK
    Posts
    1,315

    Default

    Thanks Keith

    Regards
    Steve
    Intel I9-10900K - Gigabyte Z490 Vision G - 64Gb DDR4 - Gigabyte RTX2080ti - 3x 43” Panasonic 4k TVs
    Corsair HXi series 1000W 80+ Platinum PSU - 1x500gb & 1x1TB M.2 SSDs. - Reverb G2 VR Headset
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Paignton Pier released for the UK
    By stinger2k2 in forum Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020
    Replies: 3
    Last Post: 04-28-2021, 10:33 AM
  2. Another UK pier released today
    By stinger2k2 in forum Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020
    Replies: 7
    Last Post: 03-28-2021, 02:15 PM
  3. Another UK pier released .....
    By stinger2k2 in forum Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 03-09-2021, 05:46 AM
  4. Another UK pier released today
    By stinger2k2 in forum Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020
    Replies: 2
    Last Post: 12-31-2020, 10:39 AM
  5. Anither UK pier released
    By stinger2k2 in forum Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020
    Replies: 4
    Last Post: 12-17-2020, 11:59 AM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules