Results 1 to 1 of 1

Thread: PMDG QOFTS ii ‘v’ call outs, flap clicks and brake clicks not active

  1. Today, 11:39 AM #1
    musky
    musky is offline Member
    Join Date
    Mar 2005
    Location
    Norfolk. U.K.
    Posts
    257

    Default PMDG QOFTS ii ‘v’ call outs, flap clicks and brake clicks not active

    My FMC is showing all call outs are active. The sounds ‘v’ call outs, flap ‘clicks’, brake clicks were all active until yesterday. Today they are not there. This is for the PMDG 747 QOTS II

    I have not altered any settings

    I have tried a re install but the sounds are still not active.

    Can any member help me please?

    I am using FSX STEAM

    Donald Leaton
    Last edited by musky; Today at 11:41 AM.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. To Brake or not to brake...
    By g8tr in forum PC Hardware, Video And Audio Help
    Replies: 5
    Last Post: 08-02-2012, 06:10 AM
  2. To Brake or not to Brake......
    By MongooseMike in forum FSX
    Replies: 6
    Last Post: 03-30-2009, 10:09 PM
  3. Altitude call-outs and auto-approach
    By matabela in forum DreamFleet General Discussion Forum
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 05-06-2002, 10:42 AM
  4. Altitude call-outs and auto-approach
    By matabela in forum DreamFleet General Discussion Forum
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 05-05-2002, 06:44 AM
  5. Crew check list and call outs!!!!!!!
    By dc8heavy in forum FS2002
    Replies: 4
    Last Post: 03-12-2002, 10:29 PM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules