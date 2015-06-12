Background: I did not know what I was getting myself in to when I purchased the 318/319 Add On Aircraft (DLC) for FSX:Steam Ed.
OMG

I hope to meet sim flyers who have this Add On Acft, and have actually gotten one of these into the air. My questions are so numerous that I will hold most of them for Airbus flyers willing to talk to me. Anticipating the questions 1) "did you try the Aerosoft forum?" and 2) "did you read the docs?"
The answers are yes, and I have read all of the Aerosoft Docs (not the real plane Airbus Docs).

I am working my way through the Tutorial Flight checklists (Vol. 6, section 5), and have not yet begun to taxi. I am stuck on the "Pitch Trim" checklist item at the moment.
I won't lay out all the details in this post. The person I need to talk to will know what I mean by that.
If nobody responds, I will send something much more detailed with screenshots etc. and hope for suggestions from the General Pop.


Also, for anyone curious about purchasing this product, be advised:
  • It is only loosely integrated into FSX. Bolted on the side of FSX describes it better.
  • This Add On is no longer supported by Aerosoft.
  • The Add On is a great way to learn about what they crew is doing while you are stuffing your bag into the overhead and eating your sack of pretzels or peanuts