Hi,
I've been flying with MSFS2020 since it came out and having fun. I do, however, own the basic version and have no real issues. My question lies with what additional aircraft I can install. It appears that even though I can see the Citation Longitude in the list of available aircraft and it shows as installed in my marketplace it never shows in my available aircraft. I'm assuming this is limited by the version I have installed (i.e.: basic). I even downloaded and installed a separate longitude aircraft from the third party section and it also is not displayed in my available aircraft.

So, am I doing something wrong? And/or is there a source or way for me to find and install other aircraft that are available? Again, Those that I have found (such as the C-17) are in my live community folder but do not show up on my sim.

I look forward to those of you experienced with this/these issues. Thank you.