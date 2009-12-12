Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: Mach 1 Airport Scenery Question

  Today, 07:33 PM #1
    littlerichard's Avatar
    littlerichard
    Mach 1 Airport Scenery Question

    Hi,

    I've added most if not all of the excellent Mach 1 airports, but for some reason now they're all displaying with these black boxes that weren't there before. What have I done? Is there a fix?

    Thanks,
    Steve

  Today, 09:04 PM #2
    ussmidway's Avatar
    ussmidway
    

    Which airport is in the screenshot? I know I should have all of them, I will do some digging and see.
  Today, 09:07 PM #3
    ussmidway's Avatar
    ussmidway
    

    Do you have the updates that were released for them, this was the zip I have.

    https://www.flightsim.com/vbfs/fslib...rchid=87061249

    Might not be the issue, but ya never know.
