Shalom and greetings all my pals,
Presenting exciting regular scheduled Reeve airline service from PADL Dillingham Airport located two nautical miles west of the central business district of Dillingham in Alaska to PANC Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport located 5 miles southwest of downtown Anchorage.
Very excited passengers boarding Reeve Airline DC-4 featuring well polished/buffed masterpiece livery work painted and polished exclusively by repainter named Hartmut Hekmann who is the official repainter for Virtual Aircraft Restoration Facebook group owned and operated by Hartmut Hekmann and Tobias Krause.
Time for preflight inspection!! Check out super shiny and well polished engines!!
Checking right wing to be sure there is no ice or snow build up CHECK OUT reflection of clouds on metallic shiny wing!
Checking left wing for same reason WHOA I can see cloud reflection on the wing!
Checking right engines
Checking left engines Dont you love shine?
Checking wheels you will need lobster bib to catch your drooling from seeing shine on engines!
Checking wheels
Checking to be sure flaps are set properly
Because of regulations not permitting more than 10 screenshots per post, please be kind enough to go to this hyperlink below to view rest of exciting trip.
Here is the hyperlink: https://calclassic.proboards.com/thr...scrollTo=85097
Thank you for viewing!! Stay tuned for next exciting flight.
Regards,
Aharon
Bookmarks