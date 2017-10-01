What prevents backed up AI aircraft being copied back in? I backed up FS and uninstalled then reinstalled.

I copied the saved Aircraft, AI Aircraft and Gauges back into the new installation. I also copied back in the traffic bgl files. The Aircraft seem to be working, but some gauges are missing but the AI Aircraft don't work. I've checked some that don't work and the aircraft are i n the AI Aircraft file list, the Air file is present, the CFG file seems good and the texture is ok. Why won't they show? In fact, a few do, but around 95% don't.

Allan