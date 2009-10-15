I have complained bitterly on this forum about the failure of MSFS to render ocean water realistically. Others have chimed in to agree, the common complaint being that you had to up the wind to absurd levels in order to see whitecaps, etc., and then you could not control a small plane in such wind speeds.

Well, guess what. Adobo (or somebody) seems to have fixed this, sort of. In the past week, I have been able to boost wind speeds to about 24-26 kts and see whitecaps without losing control of even small GA aircraft.

All is not well, however. Even at such wind speeds (with higher gusts), there seems to be no effect on my ability to control the plane, and it doesn't jump around, as it should IRL. But better is better!