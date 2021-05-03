Published today, July 12, 2021.

Standalone version of my sextant add-on for MSFS!

Includes a very detailed, step-by-step guide to learn this difficult but rewarding capability.

Take you plane over the oceans without GPS, as in the old days.

For download on flightsim.to at https://flightsim.to/file/17738/celn...gation-sextant

Dedicated MSFS Astro Navigators Lounge on Discord: https://discord.gg/YT2ZGeK5

Quick video intro: https://youtu.be/ZN5lzxhj8ec