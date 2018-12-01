I revamped my old Concordia, gave it a new paint job, this is FS2004 by the way.

Click image for larger version.  Name: CO Concordia 1.jpg  Views: 0  Size: 131.2 KB  ID: 226781

Click image for larger version.  Name: CO Concordia 2.jpg  Views: 0  Size: 74.4 KB  ID: 226782

Click image for larger version.  Name: CO Concordia 3.jpg  Views: 0  Size: 41.9 KB  ID: 226783

Col.