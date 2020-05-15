It's the strangest thing. I created a separate installation of FS9, the Silver Wings. I used it to fly the Grumman Goose from Toronto over to northern Europe, then down to Valencia, Spain. About twenty flights. One fine morning when I went to start the program, it hangs up and crashes when it reaches the point where it's trying to set the weather. I've tried with an alternate flight, and got it to load, but after a few minutes the program crashes. The regular FS9 works fine.

I even copied over a known good copy from a test machine, with the same results. I've tried every trick I know, but this one has me stumped.

Elmer J. Fudd