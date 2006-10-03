Hi, I am looking for a couple of very old SubLogic scenery disks to complete my collection, specifically Scenery Disk 9. If you have a copy you would be willing to let go I would be very happy to give it a good home. Or if someone has the airport insert charts they would be willing to make scans of I would be more than happy to compensate you for your time. I had the original disk back in the early 90's, actually still have the disk and maps but the insert pages were lost to time. I am going into my 4th year of actively looking for this with no luck so far.
Also on the hunt for Scenery disk 12, I've never seen one before but legend has it that it was released for the pc.
Also looking for SubLogic UFO or it least a copy of the manual.

Thanks.