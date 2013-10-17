Results 1 to 4 of 4

Thread: Should I perform a complete reinstall? Stress test options?

    bkmetz2x205
    My version of MSFS is becoming increasingly unstable. It has always frozen or crashed at various times during flight, but now it will freeze when pressing escape to pause during flight and when exiting the simulator at the end of a session. MSI afterburner is showing good temps for the CPU and GPU.

    Has anyone had good success with performing a complete reinstall?

    Or...

    What programs would you recommend to stress test my intel i7-9700F, 32 GB of ram, and GeForce GTX 1660 Super? I am open to the possibility that I have a hardware problem. MSFS is the only program that crashes or freezes for me.

    Thanks everyone!

    -B
    plainsman
    What are your storage devices?
    What do you have in the community folder?
    Is your Windows 10 up to date?
    Do you overclock?
    bkmetz2x205
    Quote Originally Posted by plainsman View Post
    What are your storage devices?
    What do you have in the community folder?
    Is your Windows 10 up to date?
    Have you looked at your temperatures while the sim is running? Is it a tower with adequate ventilation?
    Plainsman,

    Thank you for taking the time to respond.

    My community folder only has the H135 helicopter add-on. I will take it out just in case.

    Windows 10 is always up to date.

    I have looked at the temps while the sim is running, plus MSI afterburner shows the peak temp of the GPU, the CPU temp and the temp of each core of the CPU. The highest I am getting is on the CPU which will top out at 70C.

    The tower has plenty of ventilation.

    Do you have any suggestions for stress testing? I am beginning to wonder if this is a component issue.

    OH- and just to add- most of my graphics settings are on high- nothing is on ultra. I am running at 1080p.

    Thanks again.

    -B
    davidc2
    Please take a look at this video on You Tube-https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PRbMfZKuRUo

    It has a stress test program included, plus other free programs which will tell you a LOT about your system.
