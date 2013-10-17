Thread: Should I perform a complete reinstall? Stress test options?

My version of MSFS is becoming increasingly unstable. It has always frozen or crashed at various times during flight, but now it will freeze when pressing escape to pause during flight and when exiting the simulator at the end of a session. MSI afterburner is showing good temps for the CPU and GPU.
Has anyone had good success with performing a complete reinstall?
Or...
What programs would you recommend to stress test my intel i7-9700F, 32 GB of ram, and GeForce GTX 1660 Super? I am open to the possibility that I have a hardware problem. MSFS is the only program that crashes or freezes for me.
Thanks everyone!
-B
