Thread: Unable to load saved flights

  Today, 03:10 PM
    mjhopkins
    Default Unable to load saved flights

    This just started to happen in the past week with msfs. Saving flights had some known problems, but now when I select LOAD for a flight, it crashes immediately to desktop CTD. Happened first with a CJ2 then with A320neo.

    Any ideas??
