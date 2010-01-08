Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Kawasaki 102 B crashes on selecting

  1. Today, 11:54 AM #1
    Rnglgdj
    Rnglgdj is offline Member
    Join Date
    Mar 2005
    Location
    Greensburg PA
    Posts
    648

    Default Kawasaki 102 B crashes on selecting

    Got this plane and when I bring it up, it shows about 5 feet above the surface and then crashes.

    Where do I make the adjustment in cfg to correct this??

    Thanks

    Don
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 12:34 PM #2
    mrzippy's Avatar
    mrzippy
    mrzippy is online now Top Gun
    Join Date
    Jan 2012
    Location
    San Francisco, California
    Posts
    18,402

    Default

    [contact_points] would be a good starting point! Maybe find an aircraft that is similar looking and use the contact points from it to see if it make a change to the Kawasaki's position.
    Last edited by mrzippy; Today at 12:37 PM.
    Mr Zippy Sent from my keyboard using "Whackamole", NudgeAKey + 2 Fingers

    No flight Sim installed until I get a new computer.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Sim Crashes When Selecting Custom Repaint
    By SuperEagle116 in forum Painter's Workshop
    Replies: 8
    Last Post: 08-28-2011, 03:28 PM
  2. FS Crashes when Selecting Airport
    By ILM in forum FS2004
    Replies: 7
    Last Post: 08-01-2010, 06:21 AM
  3. Fsx Crashes When Selecting The Dakota
    By WalKMaN in forum DreamFleet General Aviation Support Forum
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 06-11-2009, 02:14 AM
  4. FS9 crashes after selecting 727 aircraft
    By tooie32 in forum DreamFleet 727 Support Forum
    Replies: 3
    Last Post: 09-05-2005, 09:35 AM
  5. Crashes when selecting
    By davea1963 in forum FS2002
    Replies: 4
    Last Post: 09-19-2003, 05:23 PM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules