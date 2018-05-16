Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Real World Weather

  1. Today, 07:15 AM #1
    westway's Avatar
    westway
    westway is online now Member
    Join Date
    Feb 2005
    Location
    Connecticut,USA
    Posts
    270

    Question Real World Weather

    When I attempt to set Real World Weather in my FSX I get this, can anyone tell me how to fix this so I can get Real World Weather?
    Attached Thumbnails Attached Thumbnails Click image for larger version.  Name: Untitled.jpg  Views: 1  Size: 204.1 KB  ID: 226772  
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 07:46 AM #2
    Ray Hff
    Ray Hff is online now Member
    Join Date
    Jun 2011
    Posts
    252

    Default Real Weather

    The real weather in FSX is no longer supported.

    Your only option is to download an add on such as FSRealWX or something similar. FSRealWX is at:
    https://www.fsrealwx.de/
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. FSX Real-World Weather Not Updating/Stuck on Last Reported Weather
    By Johnny Boy the Pilot in forum FSX
    Replies: 15
    Last Post: 05-16-2018, 09:26 PM
  2. Using real world weather along side custom weather
    By miamimarlins in forum FSX
    Replies: 2
    Last Post: 11-06-2016, 05:03 PM
  3. Real world weather as real as real?
    By tomcruse7 in forum FS2004
    Replies: 23
    Last Post: 02-23-2005, 01:38 PM
  4. WEATHER THEMES should be more like REAL WORLD WEATHER
    By CCairns10 in forum FS2004
    Replies: 10
    Last Post: 02-11-2004, 06:33 AM
  5. Real-World Weather Not So Real
    By bob18 in forum FS2002
    Replies: 6
    Last Post: 11-25-2002, 10:17 PM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules