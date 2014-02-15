I've managed to get the basic RAF and RN packages of this helicopter, plus every repaint I can find on the web, transferred over to FSX and have to say it looks and flies remarkably well. The only fly in the ointment is the main rotor which when viewed from below has a little sky blue coloring between the rotor blades, but this does not show when viewed from alongside or above and is not a problem for me. Flight behavior is WONDERFUL and the aircraft is a joy to handle. There was only one problem with this transfer, and it wasn't actually either base aircraft but rather the repaint itself, and that was the Dallas FD repaint put out my "FS Lightman." The thing crashed my sim the two times I tried to run it and I've pulled it and flushed it. Not sure what the issue was but I can tell you it messed up my .cfg for the sim, completely grounding me until I figured out what was wrong. It is a visually striking paint job but it's not worth the hassle or the time you're going to lose sorting through your .cfg file.