Thread: Not Many FSX or original aircraft in Flightsim/MSFS2020 files

I have noticed that most of the planes, if not all of them, on Flightsim files for MSFS2020 are repaints of the default '2020 planes or repaints of payware craft.
I have noticed that most of the planes, if not all of them, on Flightsim files for MSFS2020 are repaints of the default '2020 planes or repaints of payware craft.
Not sure what you are looking for.....there are tons of planes for FSX. Obviously repaints are going to outnumber actual full aircraft, but there are a lot. But this is a MSFS2020 forum, so not sure what your getting at.
Do you mean on this website? I recommend you take a look at www.flightsim.to - there’s probably more there. If you do, try the Airbus H135 helcopter. One of the best freeware aircraft I’ve ever seen.
Regards
Steve
Intel I9-10900K - Gigabyte Z490 Vision G - 64Gb DDR4 - Gigabyte RTX2080ti - 3x 43” Panasonic 4k TVs
Corsair HXi series 1000W 80+ Platinum PSU - 1x500gb & 1x1TB M.2 SSDs. - Reverb G2 VR Headset
Bookmarks