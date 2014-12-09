Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: Not Many FSX or original aircraft in Flightsim/MSFS2020 files

  1. Today, 06:44 PM #1
    Ducktooth
    Ducktooth is offline Junior Member
    Join Date
    Mar 2021
    Location
    Texas
    Posts
    20

    Default Not Many FSX or original aircraft in Flightsim/MSFS2020 files

    I have noticed that most of the planes, if not all of them, on Flightsim files for MSFS2020 are repaints of the default '2020 planes or repaints of payware craft.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 06:50 PM #2
    ussmidway's Avatar
    ussmidway
    ussmidway is online now Member
    Join Date
    Sep 2009
    Location
    Lexington, KY
    Posts
    426

    Default

    Not sure what you are looking for.....there are tons of planes for FSX. Obviously repaints are going to outnumber actual full aircraft, but there are a lot. But this is a MSFS2020 forum, so not sure what your getting at.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 06:51 PM #3
    g7rta's Avatar
    g7rta
    g7rta is online now Senior Member
    Join Date
    Mar 2005
    Location
    Bradford, West Yorkshire. UK
    Posts
    1,309

    Default

    Do you mean on this website? I recommend you take a look at www.flightsim.to - there’s probably more there. If you do, try the Airbus H135 helcopter. One of the best freeware aircraft I’ve ever seen.

    Regards
    Steve
    Intel I9-10900K - Gigabyte Z490 Vision G - 64Gb DDR4 - Gigabyte RTX2080ti - 3x 43” Panasonic 4k TVs
    Corsair HXi series 1000W 80+ Platinum PSU - 1x500gb & 1x1TB M.2 SSDs. - Reverb G2 VR Headset
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. So, after many, many years of resisting FS2004..
    By BobSeaman in forum FS2004
    Replies: 26
    Last Post: 10-26-2020, 02:26 AM
  2. Can not buy FSX Original anymore?
    By esorensendk in forum FSX
    Replies: 12
    Last Post: 01-30-2015, 02:13 AM
  3. MS 2004 for many, many years.
    By jplot in forum Newcomer Services
    Replies: 5
    Last Post: 09-12-2014, 10:26 PM
  4. After many years not being here, I am a newbee again with many questions
    By nicksort in forum FSX
    Replies: 4
    Last Post: 09-20-2008, 08:16 AM
  5. PHX spotting 9.13.02. many many pics
    By newguy in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 7
    Last Post: 09-14-2002, 07:22 PM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules