I missed out on all the pre orders when the Bravo came out. I have held off many, many months on getting Flight sim 2020. I have the Alpha, its been sitting in its box just waiting to be used. i have searched the internet for months trying to find the Bravo, without having to pay 500 dollars for one. Well over the 4th of July weekend my search ended. I found one, I have no idea how many they have left in stock. But if you are looking for one, I found mine at PilotMall.com Paid 149.00 plus taxs and shipping. it arrived Thursday