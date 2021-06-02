Thread: Evening Flight in the Longitude

Today's flight was a quick hop from Portland International Jetport in Maine down to Monmouth Executive in Belmar, New Jersey. The flight was a little over 300 nautical miles and took a little less than one hour to complete. Let's get going!
Taxiing towards the tower and the main terminal as we head to runway 11
Lining up on runway 11 and we get set to blast off into the evening sky
Heading out of Portland!
This thing climbs like a rocket ship, so it didn't take long before we were cruising at FL310
Some light rain clouds starting to show up as we near the top of descent
Turning over JFK and heading towards the initial approach fix at Monmouth
Light rain showers are in the area, but we already have a good view of the runway
On final for runway 32
The landing was pretty smooth considering the high trees at the end of the runway
Shutting her down for the night
