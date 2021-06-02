Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Evening Flight in the Longitude

  1. Today, 04:04 PM #1
    engine70
    engine70 is offline Member
    Join Date
    Jun 2011
    Posts
    163

    Default Evening Flight in the Longitude

    Today's flight was a quick hop from Portland International Jetport in Maine down to Monmouth Executive in Belmar, New Jersey. The flight was a little over 300 nautical miles and took a little less than one hour to complete. Let's get going!



    Taxiing towards the tower and the main terminal as we head to runway 11




    Lining up on runway 11 and we get set to blast off into the evening sky




    Heading out of Portland!




    This thing climbs like a rocket ship, so it didn't take long before we were cruising at FL310




    Some light rain clouds starting to show up as we near the top of descent




    Turning over JFK and heading towards the initial approach fix at Monmouth




    Light rain showers are in the area, but we already have a good view of the runway




    On final for runway 32




    The landing was pretty smooth considering the high trees at the end of the runway




    Shutting her down for the night

    Thanks for viewing!
    Ryzen 5 3600X | RTX 2060 | 32 GB 3200 G.Skill RAM | 1TB Crucial P1 NVMe M.2 SSD
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 04:55 PM #2
    Downwind66
    Downwind66 is online now VIP Member
    Join Date
    Jun 2017
    Location
    South Florida
    Posts
    3,801

    Default

    Chris - That is one nice aircraft, and I enjoyed the flight!

    Rick
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Citation Longitude, Real World Recreation N800QS Flight - KBFI to KSFO
    By JohnnyJohnJohn in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 6
    Last Post: 02-06-2021, 04:57 PM
  2. Longitude Flight to a Stormy Exuma Island
    By engine70 in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 8
    Last Post: 12-22-2020, 07:06 PM
  3. Early Morning Flight with the Longitude: KPNE - KMDW
    By engine70 in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 3
    Last Post: 12-01-2020, 05:54 PM
  4. Crazy Citation Longitude Flight Model
    By johnclift in forum Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020
    Replies: 3
    Last Post: 08-21-2020, 01:54 PM
  5. Latitude / Longitude info from FS2002
    By laurenbitikofer in forum FS2002
    Replies: 3
    Last Post: 04-01-2002, 03:38 PM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules