Couldn't start MSFS for a few days. Hanged itself after checking for updates. Several attempts to restart,
were unsuccessful. I then uninstalled MSFS according to Microsoft's instructions and tried to reinstall. Does not work,
What am I doing wrong: I open the Microsoft store with my account, select "my library" and the purchased MSFS
Premium de luxe version. The message appears: This product belongs to you. I now click on "install" and you will be asked
Which partition the MSFS should be placed on. Determine this and click "Install" again. Nothing happens, that is, it won't
Connection to the download server established. I tried this several times, also switching off the virus scanner and firewall,
without result, where is the error? Thank you in advance for good advice.