Results 1 to 1 of 1

Thread: Component Usage

  1. Today, 12:40 PM #1
    plainsman's Avatar
    plainsman
    plainsman is online now Senior Member
    Join Date
    Nov 2006
    Location
    East Texas, USA.
    Posts
    1,357

    Default Component Usage

    Component usage in three situations after last updates
    1) offshore remote New Zealand
    2) on the ground at St Louis Lambert
    3) in flight at St. Louis

    1920X1200 resolution
    Attached Thumbnails Attached Thumbnails Click image for larger version.  Name: CPU usage MSFS min.jpg  Views: 6  Size: 132.9 KB  ID: 226769   Click image for larger version.  Name: St Louis Usage.jpg  Views: 5  Size: 138.4 KB  ID: 226770   Click image for larger version.  Name: St Loluis in fl,ight usage.jpg  Views: 5  Size: 142.5 KB  ID: 226771  

    I7-9700K, RTX-2070, Asus Strix Z-390-H MB, 32gb G Skill 3000 CL15, Corsair Obsidian 750D case, WD Black 1tb M.2, Crucial CT500MX SSD, Seasonic Prime 750W Titanium PSU
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Runtime error 339: Component 'RICHTX32.OCX'... not correctly registered
    By odog1999 in forum Airport for Windows Support
    Replies: 6
    Last Post: 10-31-2010, 03:56 PM
  2. CPU usage And PF usage
    By hprass in forum PC Hardware, Video And Audio Help
    Replies: 3
    Last Post: 11-19-2006, 05:34 AM
  3. Please Help with the understanding of FS component
    By saturn05 in forum FS2004
    Replies: 9
    Last Post: 02-01-2004, 02:47 PM
  4. ERROR IN RUNTIME COMPONENT DWSHK36.OCX
    By dugstone in forum DreamFleet General Discussion Forum
    Replies: 1
    Last Post: 04-04-2002, 01:08 AM
  5. RUN TIME ERROR 429, ACTIVEX COMPONENT CAN'T CREATE OBJECT
    By WIN in forum DreamFleet General Discussion Forum
    Replies: 1
    Last Post: 01-23-2002, 01:35 PM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules