Thread: Component Usage

Component usage in three situations after last updates
1) offshore remote New Zealand
2) on the ground at St Louis Lambert
3) in flight at St. Louis
1920X1200 resolution
Component usage in three situations after last updates
1) offshore remote New Zealand
2) on the ground at St Louis Lambert
3) in flight at St. Louis
1920X1200 resolution
I7-9700K, RTX-2070, Asus Strix Z-390-H MB, 32gb G Skill 3000 CL15, Corsair Obsidian 750D case, WD Black 1tb M.2, Crucial CT500MX SSD, Seasonic Prime 750W Titanium PSU
Bookmarks