Thread: Plane not visible on VFR map during bush flights

My plane is always visible in the VFR map when I follow a flight plan
Not so when flying a bush trip whether it is a stock,or a downloaded bush trip
Any idea on how to correct this?
Jean-Louis
Is the IFR button in the bottom right corner switched on? This is for tracking your plane in IFR mode.
