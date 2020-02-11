Thread: Plane not visible on VFR map during bush flights

Results 1 to 2 of 2

Plane not visible on VFR map during bush flights

    jlbelard
    Plane not visible on VFR map during bush flights

    My plane is always visible in the VFR map when I follow a flight plan
    Not so when flying a bush trip whether it is a stock,or a downloaded bush trip
    Any idea on how to correct this?

    

    Is the IFR button in the bottom right corner switched on? This is for tracking your plane in IFR mode.
