Problem with Logitech G Saitek ProFlight Yoke System and Throttle Quadrant in MS2020
Hi Folks,
My Logitech G Saitek ProFlight Yoke System and Throttle Quadrant works fine in P3D and X-Plane 11. However, the Throttle Quadrant is not recognised in MS2020 Control Options, and I am unable to map Throttle, Flaps and Spoilers to MS2020.
The Quadrant is connected to the Yoke by a PS/2 plug. I have just learned the a separate Quadrant Throttle, with a usb, is available, and I wonder if this could resolve the problem.. I don't want to spend £50 and have the same problem, so I hope someone can advise me.
IntelCore i9 9900 8 Core Socket 1151 (3.6GHz) 12 MB Cache Overclockable. nVidia GeForce RTX 2080 Ti 11 GB GDDR6 Graphics Card
32 GB Corsair DDR4 3000MHz C15 Quad Channel Memory Kit (4x8GB). P3Dv5 MS2020 X-Plane11. Windows 10
Bookmarks