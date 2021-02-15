Hi Folks,
My Logitech G Saitek ProFlight Yoke System and Throttle Quadrant works fine in P3D and X-Plane 11. However, the Throttle Quadrant is not recognised in MS2020 Control Options, and I am unable to map Throttle, Flaps and Spoilers to MS2020.

The Quadrant is connected to the Yoke by a PS/2 plug. I have just learned the a separate Quadrant Throttle, with a usb, is available, and I wonder if this could resolve the problem.. I don't want to spend £50 and have the same problem, so I hope someone can advise me.