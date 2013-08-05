Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: FS2004 product key usage

  1. Today, 03:02 AM #1
    ital's Avatar
    ital
    ital is offline Member
    Join Date
    Apr 2010
    Posts
    261

    Question FS2004 product key usage

    Hi FlightSim,

    Just a quick question, I have FS2004 bought long time ago (original full 4 CD box) does the product key have a limit count for installation?
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 04:26 AM #2
    zswobbie1's Avatar
    zswobbie1
    zswobbie1 is online now Senior Member
    Join Date
    Nov 2006
    Location
    Cape Town
    Posts
    1,460

    Default

    Not at all..
    As you known FS2004 needs disc 4 in the drive to work, unless you use the patch..
    I've 8 versions of FS2004 on my PC, all working perfectly.
    Robin
    Cape Town, South Africa
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 04:49 AM #3
    Skywatcher12's Avatar
    Skywatcher12
    Skywatcher12 is online now Senior Member
    Join Date
    Dec 2015
    Posts
    1,172

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by ital View Post
    Hi FlightSim,

    Just a quick question, I have FS2004 bought long time ago (original full 4 CD box) does the product key have a limit count for installation?
    It doesn't even have a product key. Are you meaning FSX?
    Mark Daniels
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. P 51 Shadow Spear - Assign Key for NOS - Usage
    By CHARGER in forum Newcomer Services
    Replies: 4
    Last Post: 05-08-2013, 08:01 PM
  2. FSX Wont Accept My Product Key
    By kingair301hc in forum FSX
    Replies: 5
    Last Post: 02-20-2007, 04:23 PM
  3. CPU usage And PF usage
    By hprass in forum PC Hardware, Video And Audio Help
    Replies: 3
    Last Post: 11-19-2006, 05:34 AM
  4. ALL PRODUCTS: LOST KEY / GETTING A NEW KEY / REACTIVATING YOUR KEY
    By DreamFleet1 in forum FAQ - Frequently Asked Questions - DreamFleet General Aviation & 737-400 Products
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 08-22-2003, 01:00 PM
  5. New product key?
    By Brett in forum DreamFleet General Discussion Forum
    Replies: 1
    Last Post: 12-28-2002, 05:07 PM

Tags for this Thread

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules