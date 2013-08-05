Thread: FS2004 product key usage

Hi FlightSim,
Just a quick question, I have FS2004 bought long time ago (original full 4 CD box) does the product key have a limit count for installation?
Not at all..
As you known FS2004 needs disc 4 in the drive to work, unless you use the patch..
I've 8 versions of FS2004 on my PC, all working perfectly.
Robin
Cape Town, South Africa
