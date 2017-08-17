Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: I love the Jetliners, but nothing gets the blood pumping like a P-51 Mustang

  1. Today, 09:08 PM #1
    Downwind66
    Downwind66 is offline VIP Member
    Join Date
    Jun 2017
    Location
    South Florida
    Posts
    3,796

    Default I love the Jetliners, but nothing gets the blood pumping like a P-51 Mustang

    Base Leg for RWY 33 Charleston, SC KCHS
    Click image for larger version.  Name: 2021-7-9_20-41-17-158.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 319.5 KB  ID: 226765

    Final approach
    Click image for larger version.  Name: 2021-7-9_20-47-19-507.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 322.4 KB  ID: 226766

    Nice wheel landing to finish the flight, YIPEEEEEE!
    Click image for larger version.  Name: 2021-7-9_20-52-8-719.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 210.4 KB  ID: 226767

    Let's slide open the canopy, get some fresh air, and breathe a sigh of relief
    Click image for larger version.  Name: 2021-7-9_20-54-14-147.jpg  Views: 3  Size: 266.4 KB  ID: 226768

    Rick
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 10:18 PM #2
    mrzippy's Avatar
    mrzippy
    mrzippy is online now Top Gun
    Join Date
    Jan 2012
    Location
    San Francisco, California
    Posts
    18,400

    Default

    Very nice, Rick! Though maybe you were missing in action!
    Mr Zippy Sent from my keyboard using "Whackamole", NudgeAKey + 2 Fingers

    No flight Sim installed until I get a new computer.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Members only, the blue blood type.
    By annber in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 12
    Last Post: 08-17-2017, 11:29 AM
  2. AIR COMBAT! Heart-pumping WWII airborne action
    By StealthF117 in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 15
    Last Post: 10-09-2003, 09:34 AM
  3. -=(*)=- P-51 Mustang at Mustang Landing -=(*)=-
    By elcamino in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 11
    Last Post: 05-13-2003, 05:24 PM
  4. "As real as it gets?" At least scenery gets incredible real!
    By Wolfko in forum FS2002
    Replies: 3
    Last Post: 03-27-2002, 10:24 PM
  5. Mission Bad Blood (pictures and story)
    By Psaul in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 8
    Last Post: 01-09-2002, 10:39 PM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules