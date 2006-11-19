Thread: Settings

Anybody having trouble with msfs sound that annoying music and the hat switch from hold to toggle wont stay happened with the last update... other wise the Sim is working fine
Anybody having trouble with msfs sound that annoying music and the hat switch from hold to toggle wont stay happened with the last update... other wise the Sim is working fine
Windows 10 Pro, 32 gigs DDR4 RAM, Nvidia GForce GTX 1660, Intel I7 10700 running at 3.8, with Noctua NH-L9x65, Premium Low-Profile CPU Cooler
Simply go into options.. then general options... click the “sound” tab (to the left) and scroll right down to the bottom, where you will see a music slider. The default setting is 100 - just move it down a bit (or completely to mute it if you wish) then press save & apply.
check out this video if unsure..
https://youtu.be/Ck-pDn8l-I4
As for the top hat, you will need to go into the control settings page and change that. Maybe you could provide a bit more info (what control is it supposed to be set at?)
Last edited by g7rta; Today at 04:21 PM.
Intel I9-10900K - Gigabyte Z490 Vision G - 64Gb DDR4 - Gigabyte RTX2080ti - 3x 43” Panasonic 4k TVs
Corsair HXi series 1000W 80+ Platinum PSU - 1x500gb & 1x1TB M.2 SSDs. - Reverb G2 VR Headset
Bookmarks