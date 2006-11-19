Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: Settings

    Anybody having trouble with msfs sound that annoying music and the hat switch from hold to toggle wont stay happened with the last update... other wise the Sim is working fine
    Can't help with the toggle, but if I remember correctly, there is a setting inside the sim where the music can be turned off

    Perhaps under Accessibility?? Or the first one under Sound?
    Hi, I presume you’re talking about the menu music?
    Simply go into options.. then general options... click the “sound” tab (to the left) and scroll right down to the bottom, where you will see a music slider. The default setting is 100 - just move it down a bit (or completely to mute it if you wish) then press save & apply.

    check out this video if unsure..
    https://youtu.be/Ck-pDn8l-I4

    As for the top hat, you will need to go into the control settings page and change that. Maybe you could provide a bit more info (what control is it supposed to be set at?)
