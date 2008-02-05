I have been flying a B-25 model for a few months now. I enjoy it and I can land on many different sorts of runways with it and not be too unrealistic. But, I would like to increase the range on it as if it had an auxiliary tank in the bomb bay. There might be several ways of doing this, but one way that occurred to me is to modify the values for the existing tanks. Here is the relevant portion of the aircraft.cfg

[fuel]
LeftMain=-5.400, -4.580, 0.820, 335.000, 0.000
LeftAux=-4.830, -11.900, 1.420, 152.000, 0.000
RightMain=-5.400, 4.580, 0.820, 335.000, 0.000
RightAux=-4.830, 11.900, 1.420, 152.000, 0.000
fuel_type=1.000000
number_of_tank_selectors=1
electric_pump=1

If I were to increase the amount of fuel available in each existing tank would that cause extraordinary issues with performance? I am thinking of changing the amounts in the main tanks from 335.00 to something like 350.00. Not a huge change perhaps, but enough to gain a bit more range for some flights. I have never tried this before and I thought I would run it past the folks here before I try it.

Any help is appreciated.