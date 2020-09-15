Thread: New to MSFS

New to MSFS
I finally stepped up after years of FS9 and FSX. I do have a couple concerns. 1. The boot up time Gees I that FS9 was slow and 2. Are they going to fix the bridges? Remember FS9 had no bridges until the made a fix. I have downloaded the 100 some free addon bridges very nice and some of the default bridges are good but what happened? For the most part very nice graphics now if I could combined the good parts of FS9,FSX and MSFS that would be something like I run FSX with three monitors and wondered is it possible with MSFS full screen not windowed mode?
Mike G.
Intel Core i7-4770K, ASUS MAXIMUS VI HERO Motherboard, , 8GB Memory , EVGA GeForce GTX 1070 6GB Video Card,Corsair Enthusiast 750W 80+ Bronze Certified ATX Power Supply,Windows 7 64bit, Corsair Hydro Series H55 CPU Cooler
