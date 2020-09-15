Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: New to MSFS

  1. Today, 05:47 PM #1
    usb777's Avatar
    usb777
    usb777 is offline Senior Member
    Join Date
    Apr 2012
    Location
    Reno,NV
    Posts
    2,126

    Default New to MSFS

    I finally stepped up after years of FS9 and FSX. I do have a couple concerns. 1. The boot up time Gees I that FS9 was slow and 2. Are they going to fix the bridges? Remember FS9 had no bridges until the made a fix. I have downloaded the 100 some free addon bridges very nice and some of the default bridges are good but what happened? For the most part very nice graphics now if I could combined the good parts of FS9,FSX and MSFS that would be something like I run FSX with three monitors and wondered is it possible with MSFS full screen not windowed mode?
    Mike G.
    Intel Core i7-4770K, ASUS MAXIMUS VI HERO Motherboard, , 8GB Memory , EVGA GeForce GTX 1070 6GB Video Card,Corsair Enthusiast 750W 80+ Bronze Certified ATX Power Supply,Windows 7 64bit, Corsair Hydro Series H55 CPU Cooler
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 06:12 PM #2
    g7rta's Avatar
    g7rta
    g7rta is online now Senior Member
    Join Date
    Mar 2005
    Location
    Bradford, West Yorkshire. UK
    Posts
    1,298

    Default

    Hi,
    multiple monitor support will be included sometime, but for the moment the only way is in windowed mode with the image stretched across three screens. Obviously it’s not perfect but that’s what I was doing for a few months (before changing to VR). Having the image stretched across still gives a sense of immersion

    https://youtu.be/d6KG6ZCvQRA

    As for bridges... well we’ll just have to wait. Unlike FS9 and FSX, it’$ a work in progress. They’ve promised to keep updating for many years to come.


    Regards
    Steve
    Intel I9-10900K - Gigabyte Z490 Vision G - 64Gb DDR4 - Gigabyte RTX2080ti - 3x 43” Panasonic 4k TVs
    Corsair HXi series 1000W 80+ Platinum PSU - 1x500gb & 1x1TB M.2 SSDs. - Reverb G2 VR Headset
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 06:52 PM #3
    plainsman's Avatar
    plainsman
    plainsman is offline Senior Member
    Join Date
    Nov 2006
    Location
    East Texas, USA.
    Posts
    1,356

    Default

    What storage device are you using? If you are loading off an HDD, the boot time will become very annoying.
    BTW, your specs say Windows 7 but I take it that is wrong, you are now in Windows 10?
    I7-9700K, RTX-2070, Asus Strix Z-390-H MB, 32gb G Skill 3000 CL15, Corsair Obsidian 750D case, WD Black 1tb M.2, Crucial CT500MX SSD, Seasonic Prime 750W Titanium PSU
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. It's not MSFS 2020, it's MSFS
    By Seanmo in forum Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020
    Replies: 38
    Last Post: 09-15-2020, 05:58 AM
  2. MSFS Collection: MSFS, FS5, FS95, FS2000 plus many add ons
    By mattrap in forum Swap Meet
    Replies: 5
    Last Post: 10-25-2017, 09:39 AM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules