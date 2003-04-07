On behalf of a diligent and single developer, I present to you...

The HondaJet! For more info, go here to the official forum post about it, includes screenshots and more info!

https://forums.flightsimulator.com/t...or-msfs/418226

Click image for larger version.  Name: sm hondajetred.jpg  Views: 2  Size: 443.3 KB  ID: 226758

I don't know about you, but I'm plenty excited about this little beauty. A little background on this guy who developed it:

He originally worked on it as a project and implemented it into Prepar3D and then found out about MSFS and decided to rebuild it from the ground up for the new sim. All told, he's spent a couple of years on this.

He estimates roughly a month to go before completion. Most likely freeware, but payware-level quality! If it performs like it looks, I'll donate a nice sum to this guy!