New plane announcement! Coming soon to a PC near you...
On behalf of a diligent and single developer, I present to you...
The HondaJet! For more info, go here to the official forum post about it, includes screenshots and more info!
https://forums.flightsimulator.com/t...or-msfs/418226
I don't know about you, but I'm plenty excited about this little beauty. A little background on this guy who developed it:
He originally worked on it as a project and implemented it into Prepar3D and then found out about MSFS and decided to rebuild it from the ground up for the new sim. All told, he's spent a couple of years on this.
He estimates roughly a month to go before completion. Most likely freeware, but payware-level quality! If it performs like it looks, I'll donate a nice sum to this guy!
