I have not posted here for quite awhile so I thought I would post some shot of London City Airport.

Click image for larger version.  Name: Screenshot (849).jpg  Views: 6  Size: 385.1 KB  ID: 226754

Click image for larger version.  Name: Screenshot (850).jpg  Views: 8  Size: 399.6 KB  ID: 226753

Click image for larger version.  Name: Screenshot (851).jpg  Views: 6  Size: 458.6 KB  ID: 226755

Click image for larger version.  Name: Screenshot (853).jpg  Views: 6  Size: 394.0 KB  ID: 226756

Click image for larger version.  Name: Screenshot (854).jpg  Views: 6  Size: 328.3 KB  ID: 226757