Hi all

I have finally taken the plunge and purchased MSFS and have to say I am loving it, although it does take a little while to get your head around it and sort out the key assignments etc...

One thing I have noticed is that the sun appears very bright and on a clear day, everything appears washed out with limited colours. I not the following

1. I have switched off Bloom
2. HDR is shown as on, but as I do not have HDR capable monitors, I cannot switch off in WIndows 10, but presume it is off by default.

Is there a way to improve the contrast and increase the colours. I could do this via the nvidia control panel, but then this will do it across the entire PC, I only want to change it for MSFS.

I have also noticed that rainy days appear very foggy, it would be nice to have some rain without the ground fog effect. Is there a way to download more weather effects to add the to the default selection list?