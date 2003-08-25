Yet, the aircraft I turn off still show up in the new sim. It totally disregards my deactivating settings in the aircraft .CFG file, so I have an F15 sitting at Block Island State which should not be there.
Anyone know what to do about this? I don't want to turn on Generic Traffic for I love my love traffic, but this is one of those things that the sim just doesn't seem to recognize is deactivating traffic settings. Any help would be great, thanks!
Not sure if it helps, but my system info is in the signature.
This is totally ruining immersiveness.
