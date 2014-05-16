I found some old shots from FS9, and they're not too bad I thought

12109 by JanKees Blom, on Flickr

28748282857_2b24d0516b_o by JanKees Blom, on Flickr

FS92117 by JanKees Blom, on Flickr

half2 by JanKees Blom, on Flickr

JK10-02 by JanKees Blom, on Flickr

zombie00 by JanKees Blom, on Flickr

And this was my first repaint ever:
Ridge1 by JanKees Blom, on Flickr