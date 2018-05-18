I have had MSFSX on my computer for years. Now when i try to open it I get the MSFSX Splash screen then it drops off and the program disappears and doesn't run. All I can say is all was well well until I kept up on my windows update and my Nvidia card up date. I uninstalled and reinstalled MSFSX and still no go. Also I purchased MSFSXs Steam version and the same thing happens. I have Avast anti virus and checked the exceptions and firewall and found no issue there. I have a descent system and like I said iv played MSFSX for years until now Could anybody help me with this issue?