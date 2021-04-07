Thread: RTW Retro Flight #129 Munich to Rome . . . . 1956

Results 1 to 3 of 3

RTW Retro Flight #129 Munich to Rome . . . . 1956

    RTW Retro Flight #129 Munich to Rome . . . . 1956

    LAI flight 431 is a Douglas DC-6B on a flight from Munich Riem to Rome Ciampino (EDMR - LIRA). We have 1,600 gallons of fuel on board for the 395 NM flight. We will have clear weather with moderate cloud cover up to 13,000 feet. Our cruising altitude will be 15,000 feet.

    Thanks to:
    Aircraft: Douglas DC-6B. FD is by FSAviator, the model is by Greg Pepper and Tom Gibson and the 1955 LAI livery is by Manuele Villa.
    Propliner AI & Traffic: CalClassic & FS Aviator - Tom Gibson, Mike Stevens, Jason Krogmann, Manuel Jagmann, Bill Towers, Nikko Yaginuma, Richard Wright, Frederick Coleman, Dave Jones, Paul Haak, Marty Lochmiller, Ake Lindberg, Harland Sandberg, Richard Wright and Gary Harper. At www.calclassic.com
    Scenery and Add-ons: MS FS2004 v9.1, MS Windows 7 Pro and:
    - Munich Riem Airport scenery is from the Central Europe package by Wolfgang Gersch, Harry Biard, Michael Schneider, Jaap de Baare, Nikko Yaginuma, Tom Gibson, Bernard Leuenberger and Mike Stevens. At www.calclassic.com
    - Rome Ciampino Airport scenery is by Wolfgang Gersch. At www.calclassic.com
    - The 1956 LAI timetable is from www.timetableimages.com
    - Rwy12 and EZ Static Object and Scenery Libraries. At www.flightsim.com
    - FS2004 Classic Scenery Libraries v4a by Wolfgang Gersch. At www.flightsim.com
    - REX FS9 w/Overdrive & SP5.
    - Luminar 4
    - Flight One Ground Environment Pro II
    - FS Genesis UT Europe.

    1. Linee Aeree Italiane timetable effective August 20, 1956.
    2. Flight plan filed, Cockpit checks completed and boarding passengers.
    3. Boarding completed, door closed, stairs removed and starting number 1.
    4. We have taxied out to runway 7L for departure and are holding for a small plane to takeoff.
    5. We are airborne and retracting the gear.
    6. Turning on course for Rome.
    7. Approaching the foothills of the Alps we see Lake Chiemsee ahead to the left.
    8. We are over the Pitztal Valley in the Austrian Alps with the small towns of Rattenberg and Radfeld below our left wing.
    9. Still in the Tyrol region now over the Ziller Valley we see the village of Gerlos below.
    10. We start to see snow covered mountain peaks about 10 NM south of Häusling.
    11. Just behind our left wing is the Wollbachspitze, at 10,531 feet on the border between Austria and Italy.
    12. Leaving the snowy peaks behind we are now over the Puster Valley near Brunico, Italy.
    RTW Retro Flight #129 Munich to Rome . . . . 1956

    13. With the Italian Alps behind us we are over the foothills nearing the city of Bassano del Grappa.
    14. Ahead and to the left we see the Venetian Lagoon and the Adriatic Sea beyond. The city of Venice is mostly obscured.
    15. Cruising near the small Republic of San Marino 125 NM from Rome as we begin to see early signs of dusk.
    16. As the daylight fades we are descending through 11,000 feet about 35 NM from Rome. Lake Vico a crater lake formed by volcanic activity is ahead and off to our right.
    17. Level at 9,000 feet we see the Apennine Mountains off our left wing.
    18. Turning toward Rome Ciampino we begin our descent to 3,000 feet.
    19. About 5 NM from Ciampino we begin to line up our approach to runway 15 with flaps 30 and gear down.
    20. Nearing the threshold we are lined up with flaps 40.
    21. Main gear down.
    22. Nose gear down.
    23. Flaps coming up and turning off the runway on our way to the terminal.
    24. Parked, passengers disembarked and all systems shut down. Thanks for flying Linee Aeree Italiane.
    Hi Larry,

    Top marks as usual mate, a lot of your shots would make great splash screens, they are first class, and as already said the detail you put in to your shots is fantastic, they tell a story of a nostalgic flight.

    Col.
