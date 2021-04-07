Thread: RTW Retro Flight #129 Munich to Rome . . . . 1956

LAI flight 431 is a Douglas DC-6B on a flight from Munich Riem to Rome Ciampino (EDMR - LIRA). We have 1,600 gallons of fuel on board for the 395 NM flight. We will have clear weather with moderate cloud cover up to 13,000 feet. Our cruising altitude will be 15,000 feet.
Thanks to:
Aircraft: Douglas DC-6B. FD is by FSAviator, the model is by Greg Pepper and Tom Gibson and the 1955 LAI livery is by Manuele Villa.
Propliner AI & Traffic: CalClassic & FS Aviator - Tom Gibson, Mike Stevens, Jason Krogmann, Manuel Jagmann, Bill Towers, Nikko Yaginuma, Richard Wright, Frederick Coleman, Dave Jones, Paul Haak, Marty Lochmiller, Ake Lindberg, Harland Sandberg, Richard Wright and Gary Harper. At www.calclassic.com
Scenery and Add-ons: MS FS2004 v9.1, MS Windows 7 Pro and:
- Munich Riem Airport scenery is from the Central Europe package by Wolfgang Gersch, Harry Biard, Michael Schneider, Jaap de Baare, Nikko Yaginuma, Tom Gibson, Bernard Leuenberger and Mike Stevens. At www.calclassic.com
- Rome Ciampino Airport scenery is by Wolfgang Gersch. At www.calclassic.com
- The 1956 LAI timetable is from www.timetableimages.com
- Rwy12 and EZ Static Object and Scenery Libraries. At www.flightsim.com
- FS2004 Classic Scenery Libraries v4a by Wolfgang Gersch. At www.flightsim.com
- REX FS9 w/Overdrive & SP5.
- Luminar 4
- Flight One Ground Environment Pro II
- FS Genesis UT Europe.
Click to Enlarge . . . .
1. Linee Aeree Italiane timetable effective August 20, 1956.
2. Flight plan filed, Cockpit checks completed and boarding passengers.
3. Boarding completed, door closed, stairs removed and starting number 1.
4. We have taxied out to runway 7L for departure and are holding for a small plane to takeoff.
5. We are airborne and retracting the gear.
6. Turning on course for Rome.
7. Approaching the foothills of the Alps we see Lake Chiemsee ahead to the left.
8. We are over the Pitztal Valley in the Austrian Alps with the small towns of Rattenberg and Radfeld below our left wing.
9. Still in the Tyrol region now over the Ziller Valley we see the village of Gerlos below.
10. We start to see snow covered mountain peaks about 10 NM south of Häusling.
11. Just behind our left wing is the Wollbachspitze, at 10,531 feet on the border between Austria and Italy.
12. Leaving the snowy peaks behind we are now over the Puster Valley near Brunico, Italy.
More in the reply . . . .
Bookmarks