Hi
I would like to buy MSFS but will probably need to move it to a new PC at some point, once I can afford to upgrade.

Am I right in thinking if I buy from the MS Store, I will be able to use the licence on the new PC, as I do not want to have to purchase the game a second time, just for a new rig?

How do they know that I have uninstalled it from the first PC, or can you only be logged in to your MS account/MSFS game on one device at a time?

Thanks