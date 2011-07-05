Thread: Ctd

FSX:SE
Have been facing the issue of fps drop from 20-25 to 2 fps but when I open the settings and change a few here and there (doesn't matter if I increase or decrease) the fps is restored for a short period and the ultimate is when it goes into not responding and crashes
I got the MPDM file in fsx root directory translated but cudnt make anything of it
See if u guys can help me out ....
And This is my event viewer ;
Faulting application name: fsx.exe, version: 10.0.62615.0, time stamp: 0x559f9a9a
Faulting module name: g3d.dll, version: 10.0.62615.0, time stamp: 0x559f9ab4
Exception code: 0xc0000005
Fault offset: 0x000191ce
Faulting process id: 0x24bc
Faulting application start time: 0x01d7722515382b0f
Faulting application path: C:\Program Files (x86)\Steam\steamapps\common\FSX\fsx.exe
Faulting module path: C:\Program Files (x86)\Steam\steamapps\common\FSX\g3d.dll
Report Id: bc9cdc3c-13ff-4f20-81df-5de9f4f22c35
Faulting package full name:
Faulting package-relative application ID:
Specs- I3 7020U, 16 GB Ram, Geforce MX110 and intel 620 , 250gb ssd , 1TB HDD
