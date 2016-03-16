Thread: JetBlue 204: My Most Visually Impressive Flight so Far

I decided to jump back into the cockpit of the a32nx after a few months away. I flew JetBlue from Boston to Bermuda in the sim a few months ago, and it was finally time to do the return leg. The weather leaving Bermuda was listed as thunderstorms in the vicinity, but Boston's weather was supposed to be just a few clouds. It turns out the weather along the east coast of the US and into Boston produced the most stunning visuals to date. It was actually hard to decide which pictures to post, so for the first time I'm going to have a two part post to show off the pictures. Here we go!
Passengers getting ready to load up as the thunder rumbles in the distance and light rain begins to fall
Taxiing out to the runway, and it looks like we're going to beat the storms out of here
Climbing out of Bermuda about to head out over the open water for the next two hours
Leveled off at FL380 with nothing but clouds as far as we can see
Pretty amazing views up here today
One more from the flight deck as we begin preparation for our descent
A thick cloud layer is still in place as we begin to descend into Boston
One more view of the setting sun before we head into the clouds
PART 1 OF 2, CHECK THE REPLY FOR MORE PHOTOS
