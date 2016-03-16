Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: JetBlue 204: My Most Visually Impressive Flight so Far

  1. Today, 10:19 PM #1
    engine70
    engine70 is online now Member
    Join Date
    Jun 2011
    Posts
    161

    Default JetBlue 204: My Most Visually Impressive Flight so Far

    I decided to jump back into the cockpit of the a32nx after a few months away. I flew JetBlue from Boston to Bermuda in the sim a few months ago, and it was finally time to do the return leg. The weather leaving Bermuda was listed as thunderstorms in the vicinity, but Boston's weather was supposed to be just a few clouds. It turns out the weather along the east coast of the US and into Boston produced the most stunning visuals to date. It was actually hard to decide which pictures to post, so for the first time I'm going to have a two part post to show off the pictures. Here we go!



    Passengers getting ready to load up as the thunder rumbles in the distance and light rain begins to fall




    Taxiing out to the runway, and it looks like we're going to beat the storms out of here




    Climbing out of Bermuda about to head out over the open water for the next two hours




    Leveled off at FL380 with nothing but clouds as far as we can see










    Pretty amazing views up here today




    One more from the flight deck as we begin preparation for our descent




    A thick cloud layer is still in place as we begin to descend into Boston




    One more view of the setting sun before we head into the clouds

    PART 1 OF 2, CHECK THE REPLY FOR MORE PHOTOS
    Ryzen 5 3600X | RTX 2060 | 32 GB 3200 G.Skill RAM | 1TB Crucial P1 NVMe M.2 SSD
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 10:30 PM #2
    engine70
    engine70 is online now Member
    Join Date
    Jun 2011
    Posts
    161

    Default

    PART 2 of 2



    I'm sure the passengers seated in the window seats had a great show this evening




    I'm not sure how realistic this is, but this was the view from the flight deck as we descended into the clouds




    We emerged from the clouds as we neared the end of the arrival and prepared to turn towards the airport




    That foggy area off to our left is actually a small rain cell that was just off the approach




    Established on the ILS for 4R




    JetBlue 204 getting ready to set it down after a quick 2 hour hop from paradise

    Unfortunately Boston Intl suffers the same fate many autogen airports do in MSFS, it is completely dark on the airfield so none of the other pictures turned out. The rest of the flight was a ton of fun though, so I'll let it slide.

    Thanks for viewing!
    Ryzen 5 3600X | RTX 2060 | 32 GB 3200 G.Skill RAM | 1TB Crucial P1 NVMe M.2 SSD
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Trying FSX on Windows 10, so far so good
    By iainso in forum FSX
    Replies: 21
    Last Post: 03-16-2016, 02:05 AM
  2. FMC - So close yet so far
    By Captain Matt in forum FSX
    Replies: 3
    Last Post: 05-25-2009, 04:16 AM
  3. The biggest, the largest, the most impressive!
    By Peer in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 7
    Last Post: 03-18-2005, 08:53 AM
  4. MOST impressive - just a few minor issues
    By JRBarrett in forum DreamFleet 727 Support Forum
    Replies: 8
    Last Post: 12-16-2004, 11:44 AM
  5. So Far So (Very) Good-One Question, Though
    By rsamuel66 in forum DreamFleet 727 Support Forum
    Replies: 6
    Last Post: 12-14-2004, 12:03 AM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules